Pakistan’s Parliament on Tuesday held a joint session to discuss its course of action after the India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and proposed its bifurcation into two Union Territories, Dawn reported. However, the session had to be adjourned after Opposition lawmakers created a ruckus as the resolution, condemning India’s “illegal actions”, had not mentioned Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi had called the joint session on Monday, following the Indian government’s announcements in the Parliament. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser attempted to assure the protesting leaders that Article 370 would be included in the resolution, but had to ultimately adjourn the proceedings as protests continued.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said that demonstrations were held as the reason for the session, which he said was revocation of Article 370, had not been mentioned in the resolution. Iqbal said that all international laws recognised the border that separates Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as Line of Control. “India tried to convert Line of Control into an international border, which is not a trivial matter,” Dawn quoted him as saying.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the concerns of the Opposition would be addressed. He said that Kashmiris were looking at Pakistan during this time and that Pakistan would continue its “diplomatic support for their cause”. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was absent at the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, ANI reported.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa asserted that the Pakistan Army would support Kashmiris in their freedom struggle and was prepared to go to “any extent to fulfill its obligations”. Bajwa presided over a meeting with the Corps Commanders Conference over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Forum fully supported government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir,” Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson tweeted. “Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 or 35-A decades ago efforts which have now been revoked by India itself.”

Pakistan on Monday had condemned the Indian government’s resolution to revoke Kashmir’s special status and its decision to turn the state into a Union Territory with a legislature. The Pakistan Foreign Ministry had said that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory that was internationally recognised, adding that they “would exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps”.