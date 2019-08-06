Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj was on Tuesday evening admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, ABP News reported. She is said to be in a critical condition. Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari rushed to AIIMS to meet Swaraj.

Swaraj had served as the minister of external affairs in the Narendra Modi-led central government from 2014 to 2019. She was also an Union minister between 1977 and 1980 in the Janata Party government, and had served as the minister for information and broadcasting during the term of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance government from 2000 to 2003.

Swaraj had been a former chief minister of Delhi, and had served as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

Last year, Swaraj, who was an MP from Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, said she would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.