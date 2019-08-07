The Indian Railways on Wednesday suspended a train ticket examiner and a pantry staffer after they allegedly molested a woman on board the Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express, reported PTI. The woman was also drugged by the railway staff, one of her acquaintances alleged.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday. “Pantry staff and TT jointly tried to molest her in train, gave her intoxicated ice cream,” the acquaintance said on Twitter. “Will any action be taken by railway on erring staff without FIR or he will walk free and will terrorise another passenger. Sad!” She added that the woman was a student who feared getting entangled in legal hassles. She tagged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior officials.

However, no first information report has been filed yet. After taking details of the alleged incident from the complainant over phone, the Railways questioned the accused. The inquiry was conducted by the chief commercial manager.

“…Based on the Twitter complaint and seriousness of the matter, NR Saroj, ticket examiner, Ranchi, has been suspended...the accused waiter/vendor has been taken off duty,” the Railways said in a statement, according to PTI.