The United States said on Wednesday denied that India had informed it before revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Media reports from both countries had claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the Indian decision on Kashmir when they met in Bangkok last week.

“Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status,” Acting Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells tweeted.

News website The Print had reported on Monday that the Narendra Modi-led government had told the United States about its plans to scrap the special status to Jammu and Kashmir in February, and again last week.

Wells arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to hold talks with Pakistani leaders on Afghanistan, the Hindustan Times reported. The daily said there were reports that she might also discuss the Kashmir situation.

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade. The decision was made in a meeting of the National Security Council, which comprised Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership. The government also decided to bring up the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, as Prime Minister Imran Khan had threatened on Tuesday.