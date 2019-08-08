The counsel for Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar has told a court in Delhi that the woman from Unnao who has accused him of rape was not a minor at the time of the alleged incident, The Hindu reported on Wednesday.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma is hearing the case against Sengar, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was accused of plotting a car crash involving the 19-year-old complainant in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on July 28. The teenager’s two aunts, one of whom was a key witness in the case, were killed, while she was grievously wounded along with her lawyer.

Senagar’s lawyer argued that since the complainant was an adult at the time, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was not applicable. School documents and the complainant’s medical report proved it, he claimed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is looking into the case, accused the MLA and his associate Shashi Singh of assaulting the girl in 2017 after bringing her to Sengar’s residence on the pretext of giving her a job. The complainant approached a court in Unnao after the state police did not take any action for almost a year, the CBI counsel added. Her father was booked in a false case and he died in judicial custody.

The judge ordered the media to refrain from reporting the names and addresses of the complainant, her family and witnesses, The Times of India reported. The judge also came out with guidelines for the coverage of the case, saying the press should avoid reporting witness testimonies and merits of the case.

The complainant and her lawyer, who are in the AIIMS Trauma Centre at present, remain in a critical condition and on advanced life support, NDTV reported on Wednesday.