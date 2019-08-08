The Special Investigation Team looking into the multi-crore-rupee IMA Jewels scam on Wednesday seized 303 kg of fake gold bars hidden under the swimming pool of a building in Bengaluru belonging to the company’s owner. The officials claimed that Mansoor Khan used to entice people to invest into his company after showing the gold to them, PTI reported.

The company’s owner had allegedly hidden the fake gold bars under the swimming pool on the sixth floor of his building before he fled the country, but they were discovered during raids by the SIT, who seized the 5,880 bars. Khan was arrested on July 19 after he came back to India.

Khan has been accused of running a ponzi scheme in Karnataka that has allegedly duped more than 30,000 people of Rs 5,000 crore. People from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are said to have invested into the company.

The Bengaluru-based company had been collecting investments for several years, assuring investors of returns of over 3% per month. The Enforcement Directorate and the SIT are both investigating the case.