Four unidentified individuals allegedly attacked Steel Authority of India Chairperson Anil Kumar Chaudhary outside HUDCO Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday, ANI reported on Thursday. The police have filed a formal complaint in the case at Hauz Khas police station.

Chaudhary, 58, told the police that he did not think it was a case of road rage or robbery. “We are ascertaining what exactly was the cause,” the police said. “Two accused have been nabbed.”

Chaudhary was returning home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people, the company said in a statement according to Reuters. “We know this was not spontaneous,” an unidentified company executive told the agency.

“Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault,” the company added. It claimed that Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. Chaudhary’s driver escaped unhurt.

Chaudhary was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre, and later discharged.