Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law, PTI reported.

On June 10, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj had filed a plea seeking the disqualification of Bajpai and Sehrawat under the anti-defection law as they had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during the Lok Sabha elections in May.

However, both the MLAs claimed last month that they had not joined the BJP and were with the Aam Aadmi Party. They had demanded cross-examination of Bhardwaj and accused Goel of being biased towards the Aam Aadmi Party.

“All of Delhi was witness to the joining ceremony of these two MLAs,” Bhardwaj said later. “The saffron party even issued a press release to inform the media that the two AAP legislators have joined the BJP.”

Goel’s decision came a week after he disqualified another rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party during the elections.

Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan Vidhan Sabha constituency and Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency.