Votes cast in the election for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu are being counted on Friday. The counting began at 8 am in the premises of an engineering college in Vellore district, PTI reported. The constituency had voted on Monday, with a 71.51% turnout.

Vellore was the only Lok Sabha seat left to vote after the election there was cancelled in April after allegations of money being used to influence voters. All other 542 seats of the Lower House of Parliament were filled in the elections held in April and May, and the new House completed its first session this week.

Counting is taking place in a tight security environment with 70 CCTV cameras deployed in the premises of Ranipet engineering college. Results will be declared after votes recorded in five Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail devices are verified in each of the six Assembly segments.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader AC Shanmugam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kathir Anand and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray along with 25 others. Former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam did not field candidates.

In April, the Election Commission had said that its recommendation for countermanding the polls was “based on detection of a systematic design to influence voters” in the constituency. The poll panel had said its advice to President Ram Nath Kovind was related to search and seizure operations carried out at the homes of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Treasurer Durai Murugan and his son on March 29 and March 30.

The parliamentary elections in the state were swept by the DMK-led United Progressive Alliance. It won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats, bucking the national trend.