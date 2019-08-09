Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka battle deluge, heavy rain lashes Gujarat
At least 15 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala, and the airport in Kochi was closed till Sunday 3 pm.
Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa, and coastal Maharashtra are battling a deluge after heavy rainfall in the past few days while a depression over Madhya Pradesh progressed eastward. Heavy rains have also lashed Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
At least 15 people have been killed so far in rain-related incidents in Kerala and more than 22,000 people have been moved to 315 flood relief camps across the state as of Friday morning. The Cochin International Airport has suspended operations till 3 pm on Sunday following a rise in water levels in Periyar river and an adjacent canal.
In Maharashtra, National Disaster Response Force teams are conducting rescue operations in areas such as Kolhapur and Sangli. In Palghar, a number of roads have been washed away, disrupting access to essential services.
Live updates
12.54 pm: Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa has conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit regions in Jamakhandi in Bagalkot district, where several villages are under water because of rise in outflow from reservoirs across the Krishna and the Ghataprabha, reports The Indian Express.
12.41 pm: The National Disaster Rescue Force saved 60 people in Puthumala, near Meppadi in Wayanad district, after a landslide hit the area on Thursday, reports ANI.
12.38 pm: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the situation in the state’s western regions will improve after Karnataka releases 5 lakh cusecs of water from Almatti dam, reports Hindustan Times. The government will not shy away from announcing a national disaster in the state if the situation does not improve, he adds.
12.33 pm: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad is innundated. He has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad”. The Congress MP says Modi has assured assistance.
12.30 pm: Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge in Palakkad district has been stopped, reports ANI. The Bharathappuzha river is overflowing.
12.26 pm: Army personnel have been deployed in the districts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam in Kerala, reports The Indian Express. Two Army columns are on standby at a military station. The Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram and the Defence Security Corps in Kannur are coordinating the relief operations.
11 am: In Gujarat, Ahmedabad and the districts of Aravalli, Dang, Tapi, Dahod, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, are receiving heavy rainfall, reports The Indian Express. The Met Department has issued a four-day heavy rainfall warning in the state. An alert has also been issued in the central districts of Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Narmada, Ahmedabad and Anand.
10.55 am: Train services has been disrupted in Kerala with Indian Railways informing that 12 trains have been cancelled, reports The New Indian Express. All schools across the state have been closed.
10.52 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said he will discuss the release of water from the Koyna reservoir with his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, reports The News Minute. The chief minister said efforts are underway to avoid any calamity in the region. At least nine people have died in the state, according to ANI.
10.50 am: Some 150 families have been evacuated in four tehsils of Goa following heavy rains and release of water from Tillari dam on the Goa-Maharashtra border, reports The Indian Express.
10.45 am: The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party have called off their statewide yatras following the floods in western Maharashtra, reports The Indian Express. Both parties announce that their parliamentarians and state legislators will donate a month’s salary to flood victims.
10.42 am: Four members of a family killed at Edavanna in Malappuram district after their house collapses, taking the rain-related death toll in the state to 12, reports PTI.
10.40 am: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation says the route from Mysuru to Madikeri, and Mysuru to HD Kote have been shut down, reports The Indian Express.
10.37 am: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala in the next 24 hours, reports The Indian Express.
10.35 am: Six Air India Express flights have been rescheduled because of operational reasons, reports ANI.
10.32 am: The Cochin International Airport has suspended operations till 3 pm on Sunday. The airport was earlier shut till Friday morning. The Kerala government has evacuated 22,165 persons into 315 flood relief camps as of Friday morning. A flood warning is in place for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.
10.30 am: On Thursday, the Karnataka government appealed to citizens to “render a helping hand” and contribute to the Chief Minister’s Natural Calamity Relief Fund following “devastating flood situation in 15 districts” that has killed at least nine people.
In Tamil Nadu, the Avalanche region in the Nilgiris
received 820 mm of rain in a 24-hour period till Thursday morning, the highest in the state’s history.
