A 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by four men over five days at different locations in the National Capital Region, Hindustan Times reported on Friday. The police on Thursday arrested two men and a woman in connection with the case.

The girl had left home on July 30 with a man, who is one of the accused, and arrived in the city on August 2. In her complaint, she stated that the man, who worked as a medical attendant in Gurugram, had brought her to the city on the pretext of getting her a job in a private hospital. “He introduced her to his friends and roommates in Rajendra Park, who offered her beer and forced themselves on her,” Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil was quoted as saying.

“The victim told us that on Wednesday she had called two long-time acquaintances from Meghalaya who reside in Delhi and revealed her ordeal to them, following which they informed Meghalaya House,” Akil added. An official from the Meghalaya House went to police on Thursday along with the girl and said that she had been raped by two men and molested by two others at different places in the city.

The girl was allegedly raped at Rajendra Park, Sector 38 in Gurugram and another unidentified place in Delhi. She is reportedly in trauma because of which police are yet to establish the sequence of events.

The girl recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate in the district and sessions court on Thursday and her medical examination conducted at Civil Hospital had confirmed rape, police said.

Police said that all the accused work as medical attendants in the city and will be produced before the court on Friday. Two suspects, including the man who brought the girl to the city, are still on the run. A case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.