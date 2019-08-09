The 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Hellaro, a Gujarati film, won the best film award, The Indian Express reported. Uri director Aditya Dhar won the award for the best director.

As many as 419 films competed for awards in 31 categories this year, The Hindu reported. Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Uri actor Vicky Kaushal both won the best actor award. On the other hand, Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award.

Naal director Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti won the best debut film of a director award. Badhaai Ho was declared the best popular film of 2018.

Padman won the best film on social issues award. The best film on environmental conservation was Marathi film Paani. Sarala Virala won the award for the best educational film.

Swanand Kirkire won the best supporting actor award for his role in Chumbak. Surekha Sikri won the best supporting actress award for Badhaai Ho.

The Best Child Artist award was given to PV Rohith for Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada), Sameep Singh for Harjeeta (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi for Hamid (Urdu) and Shrinivas Pokale for Naal (Marathi).

Sarkari Area Prathamika Shaale Kasaragod was declared the best children’s film.

Arijit Singh won the Best Male Playback Singer award for Padmaavat song Binte Dil. The Best Female Playback Singer award went to Bindhumalini for Nathicharami song Maayavi Manave. Lyricist Mansore won the best lyrics award for the song.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the best music director award for Padmaavat. The Best Choreography award went to Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyoti D Tommar for Padmaavat song Ghoomar.

MJ Radhakrishnan won the award for best cinematography for Olu, a Malayalam film. KGF won the award for best special effects.

The best non-feature film award was jointly shared by Son Rise by Vibha Bakshi and The Secret Life of Frogs by Ajay and Vijay Bedi.

Best feature film in regional languages

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Arjedha

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar praised the jury. “They made a lot of efforts for the last two months,” he told PTI before the awards were declared. “I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors. They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute.”

The awards are usually announced in April and presented in May. However, this year, the announcement was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections.