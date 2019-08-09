A Delhi court on Friday issued non-bailable warrant against businessman Ratul Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, PTI reported. Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the Enforcement Directorate’s request for an NBW against Puri.

The Enforcement Directorate had told the court on Wednesday that Puri was being non-cooperative and untraceable. In an application, the investigation agency said Puri was asked to appear for interrogation on Tuesday but he did not.

On Tuesday, the court had rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by Puri. Puri, the chairperson of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, had filed the plea on July 27.

During proceedings last month, the Enforcement Directorate had told Special Judge Kumar that Puri had received money transacted during the scam. The agency also told the court that Puri had given investigators the slip after asking for a break to use the washroom.

However, Puri’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged political vendetta, and said the directorate wanted to arrest his client as two Bharatiya Janata party lawmakers had joined the ruling Congress in the state a few days ago.