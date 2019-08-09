Authorities on Friday withdrew the order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from within the municipal limits of Jammu District, and instructed educational institutions to reopen from Saturday, ANI reported. Section 144, which was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, restricted the assembly of four or more people.

The situation in Jammu was normal and that in Kashmir was under control, said Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan. “All steps necessary to maintain law and order will be taken,” the news agency quoted him as saying.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik asked deputy commissioners in the Kashmir Valley to reach out to locals and assess their requirements of ration and medicines, among other things. The governor asked personnel to quickly address the needs of local residents and has directed security personnel in the districts to depute officials for the work, NDTV reported.

The Srinagar Police have also offered to help those staying outside Jammu and Kashmir to connect with their families. “For the families, students, businessmen staying outside the valley and wishing to know the welfare of their nears and dears can send an advanced SMS stating full details of families here,” they tweeted.

Srinagar Police is here to help you.

For the families ,students,businessmen staying outside the valley and wishing to know the welfare of their nears and dears can send an advanced SMS stating full details of families here on following numbers:

9419037186

9419001083 — Srinagar Police. (@PoliceSgr) August 9, 2019

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met the Jammu and Kashmir governor and discussed the prevailing situation in the Valley. They also reportedly discussed the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha, according to ANI.

The police, earlier on Friday, had said that restrictions placed on public gatherings would be eased for afternoon prayers. Phone services and internet connections were partially restored in the morning and restrictions on movement were eased to facilitate the prayers.

The ease on restrictions came five days after the central government imposed a security lockdown of the state and cut off all communication channels, including landline phones, internet services and cellphones, ahead of its decision to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in the Union of India and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Also read:

The Daily Fix: If Kashmir is merely the territory of the Union, then what exactly is this Union?