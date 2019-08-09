A Central Bureau of Investigation court in Lucknow on Friday allowed the agency to conduct narco, brain-mapping and fingerprinting tests of the driver and cleaner of the truck that was involved in the car crash in which the Unnao rape complainant was injured, PTI reported. The two accused – driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan Srivas – consented to the tests.

Special Judicial Magistrate Subrat Pathak also extended the CBI’s custody of the two accused till 4 pm on August 14. The court passed its order following an application by CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Singh.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court directed PTI, ANI and some national dailies, which have been allowed to cover the hearing in the rape case, to share their reports with journalists from other publications, The Leaflet reported. “The reporters from UNI, PTI besides other national dailies shall share their stories with the representatives of other newspapers and members of the electronic media,” District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said.

Earlier on Friday, the court had framed charges against Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh. Sengar is accused of raping the teenager, while Singh allegedly kidnapped her. The woman, who is currently admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, is still critical.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case. He was expelled from the BJP only on August 1. The CBI had booked Sengar, nine others and other unidentified persons for murder.