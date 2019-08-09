The Delhi High Court on Friday asked rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra to respond to the findings against him in Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s order disqualifying him from the House, PTI reported.

“You have to show that the order was palpably erroneous,” Justice Vibhu Bakhru told Mishra. “Are you contesting the merits of the order? Are you denying any of the findings? Where have you said the allegations are not correct? Your claim of natural justice has no meaning if you are not contesting the facts.”

Mishra’s lawyers told the court that though all the allegations against him were not disputed, it does not mean he has voluntarily given up the membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. Asking Mishra to file an affidavit, the court said the matter will be heard next on September 4.

The rebel MLA had moved the Delhi High Court on August 6 through his lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey. The petition was filed four days after Goel disqualified Mishra. Mishra, who represented Karawal Nagar in the Assembly, had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections.

After the disqualification order, Mishra said he was willing to sacrifice his legislator post for Modi a hundred times over. He also announced he would campaign for the prime minister in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.