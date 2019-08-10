Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Kashmiri women can be taken to other states for marriage now that Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, The Hindu reported.

“Our minister OP Dhankhar used to say that he will bring bahu [daughter-in-law] from Bihar,” Khattar said at an event in Fatehabad. “Nowadays people are saying that path to Kashmir has been cleared. Now we will bring girls from Kashmir.” He was speaking about the success of the beti bachao beti padhao campaign.

There have been a flood of misogynistic comments, with many people expressing views on marrying Kashmiri women, since India on Monday revised Article 370 of Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and ordered all laws to be applicable in the region the way they are in the rest of the country.

This also removed Article 35A of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, which gave the state power to define permanent residents of the territory and provided them special rights and privileges, including the right to own land. Under the now repealed article, a female resident of Jammu and Kashmir would lose her property rights and the status of being a state subject if she married someone from outside the state. The provision also applied to the children of the women.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party member and MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli constituency, Vikram Singh Saini said that Muslim party workers should be happy after the Centre’s decisions as they “can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir”.