The Delhi Police have filed a case against a former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA for allegedly raping and threatening his daughter-in-law at gun point on the intervening night of December 31, 2018 and January 1 this year, IANS reported on Saturday.

The complainant reportedly approached the police on Thursday after which a first information report was filed.

In her complaint, she stated that on December 31, she had left her home with her husband, brother, and a cousin and to go to her in-laws home in Meera Bagh area in Delhi. However, she was taken to a hotel in Paschim Vihar area by her husband.

“When we reached the hotel, some of my relatives were already present there to celebrate New Year’s Eve,” the FIR said. “After the party, we went to my in-laws house at Meera Bagh at around 12.30 a.m. on January 1. My husband went out with his friends while I went to sleep.”

The woman alleged that her father-in-law asked her to open the door around 1.30 am as he wanted to talk to her, said the police. “After he entered the room, he started touching me inappropriately,” the FIR said. “Following which I asked him go off to sleep as he was drunk. However, he took out his gun, slapped me and threatened to kill my brother when I tried to raise an alarm. He then overpowered me and raped me. Initially in order to save the marriage and my brother, I stopped myself from filing a complaint against him.”

The complainant claimed that after her marriage in December 2018, she had once

filed a case of domestic violence against her in-laws at the Crime Against Women cell in the Saket court.

“We been initiated a probe in this case and appropriate action will be taken,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Seju P Kuruvilla told PTI.

On July 7, the woman said her parents were harassed and an FIR was filed at Saket police station. The FIR said when the protection officer assured her that they will ensure safety of her family, she then narrated about the rape incident to her parents and the police.