United States financier Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in prison in New York, ABC News reported on Saturday. Epstein, who was arrested on July 6, had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls as young as 14 between 2002 and 2005.

He committed suicide in Lower Manhattan jail cell, ABC News reported citing three unidentified law enforcement officials.

A gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7.30 am [5.00 pm IST] and was taken to New York Downtown hospital, according to New York Post.

His death came a day after unsealed documents in New York revealed the extent of his abuse of young women at his home in Palm Beach, New York and the Virgin Islands.

He had been previously placed under suicide watch unit after being found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck on July 23. It happened a week after his bail request had been rejected.

US prosecutors said he used employees and associates to lure the girls to his residences and paid them hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in other girls for him to abuse. They accused Epstein of “creating a vast network of victims”.

Authorities said the girls were initially recruited to give Epstein massages, which became increasingly sexual in nature. At least three of Epstein’s employees were involved in recruiting and scheduling minors for sexual encounters with him.

The multimillionaire financier was known for his wealth and high-profile connections.