At least six people, including three children, were killed in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Monday after their homes collapsed following a cloudburst, Hindustan Times reported.

“The debris of landslides fell over three houses in Banjabgad and Lankhi villages in Ghat area of the district early on Monday, trapping the occupants inside,” District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi told PTI.

State Disaster Response Force personnel recovered three bodies of a mother, her infant daughter and another woman in the early hours of Monday. “In one of the incidents, in Gauchar area of the district, two bodies were recovered from the remains of a crumbled house which was damaged due to heavy rains in the area,” Praveen Alok, a state rescue agency official, told Hindustan Times. “The deceased were a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter.”

Three more bodies – of two girls aged two and four, and a 24-year-old man – were recovered from another damaged house later in the day.

#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall since the past few days and this has led to landslips and flooding.

On Sunday, two engineering students drowned in the Premnagar area of Dehradun after they were swept away by the strong currents of a local river, where they had gone to bathe with friends.