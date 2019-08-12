Twenty-nine crew members of Coast Guard’s offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into the sea off the Andhra Pradesh coast after a fire broke out on the vessel on Monday morning, NDTV reported. However, one sailor is said to be missing and the search for him is on.

According to initial reports, there was an explosion on the vessel at 11.30 am and it was engulfed in thick flames. Indian Coast Guard Ship Rani Rashmoni, which was in the vicinity, was diverted to the spot and rescued the crew members and workers after coordinating with the Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

Three other Coast Guard ships, including Samudra Paheredar, and two helicopters have been deployed for rescue operations. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and efforts are on to douse the flames.

#WATCH Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained. #AndhraPradesh

The Coastal Jaguar was on its way to repair a ship reportedly leased by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for carrying crude oil, according to Hindustan Times. About 16 crew members, who suffered injuries, were rushed to a hospital and 70% of the ship was reportedly damaged.