Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution was not liked by many citizens of the country, PTI reported. Singh added that the country was going through a “deep crisis” and needed the cooperation of like-minded people.

“It is important that the voice of all these people [of Jammu and Kashmir] be heard,” Singh said in his first comments on the matter. “It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India, which is very sacred to us, will prevail.”

The former prime minister made the comments after paying tribute to senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy, who died in July. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India leader D Raja, who were also present at the event, supported Singh in criticising the government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The state has been under a tight security and information clampdown since August 4, a day before the Centre announced that it was revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into Union Territories. The prohibitory orders were relaxed in parts of the state on Friday but they were reportedly reimposed on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and the Home Ministry on Monday said al-Adha celebrations were largely peaceful in the Valley with stray incidents of protests and minor. Pictures from the region showed there were protests in some pockets even as most of the area seemed to be under restrictions.

