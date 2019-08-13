The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report in connection with the status of 20 cases filed against the Unnao rape complainant and her family members, PTI reported.

The bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and BR Gavai said that they do not want to widen the scope and interfere in other cases lodged against them in Uttar Pradesh. The top court was also informed by an advocate that the five cases related to the complainant, which were transferred to a court in Delhi, were being heard on a daily basis.

The bench said it would hear the Unnao case again on August 19.

On Monday, the two accused who were involved in the car crash in which the Unnao rape complainant was injured had undergone a brain-mapping test at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, The Indian Express reported. The tests are likely to go on for two days.

Last week, a court in Delhi had framed charges against Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh. Sengar is accused of raping the teenager, while Singh allegedly kidnapped her. The counsel for the Unnao rape complainant had also told a Delhi court that the Central Bureau of Investigation deliberately did not name Sengar and his brother in the murder case of the complainant’s father. The woman’s father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case. He was expelled from the BJP only on August 1. The CBI had booked Sengar, nine others and other unidentified persons for murder.