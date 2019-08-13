Authorities in Jaipur have suspended mobile internet services in 10 police station areas till Wednesday night after 24 people were injured in a clash between two communities, reported PTI. Nine of the injured were policemen.

The clash broke out on Monday night after a Haridwar-bound bus ferrying kanwariyas was allegedly attacked. Members of the two communities pelted stones at each other near Galta Gate. Five cars and over a dozen buses were damaged, and a two-wheeler was torched, said the police. The police had to use teargas to disperse the mob. “We are yet to find the reason behind the pelting of stones,” Jaipur Commissioner of Police Anand Shrivastava told the Hindustan Times.

Five people have been arrested. “The accused have been booked for obstructing public servants in discharge of functions, blocking national highway and attacking police,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Second) Ajaypal Lamba. He added that additional force has been deployed.

Additional Commissioner of Police (First) Santosh Chalke said police have identified three suspects who spread rumours on social media that people were being forced to say “Jai Shri Ram”. Chalke said no such incident happened.