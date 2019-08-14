The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said restrictions imposed in the Valley since August 4 would be lifted in a phased manner, Hindustan Times reported. The restrictions were imposed a day before the Centre revoked the state’s special status by hollowing out Article 370 of Constitution, and split the state into two Union Territories.

“The Jammu region is entirely free of restrictions,” said spokesperson Rohit Kansal. “Restrictions, however, do continue in parts of Kashmir based on local assessment.” The Jammu and Kashmir divisions have 10 districts each.

Flights from the Kashmir Valley are operating normally, and about 1,500 vehicles are plying daily on the highway, PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying. Medical services are being provided to people without any obstruction, he added. The spokesperson claimed that every hospital in the Valley had been provided life-saving drugs.

“We are conscious and sensitive to the difficulties being faced by everybody as a result of restrictions but I wish to emphasise the reasonable restrictions may be necessary to stop mischief mongers from carrying out any untoward incident,” Kansal claimed.

An unidentified senior home ministry official told Hindustan Times that there was a need to strike a balance between possible casualties because of violence and inconvenience caused to people. “As we go forward, curbs and restrictions will be reduced,” he said. “The government is keen to restore normalcy as early as possible.”

A full-dress rehearsal has been conducted for Independence Day in every district of the Valley, the official added.

On Monday, the Centre had claimed that Eid-al-Adha prayers were conducted peacefully in local mosques without any untoward incidents. Around 10,000 people offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Baramulla, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said. However, an official said large gatherings were not allowed anywhere.

A top bureaucrat on Tuesday said the state would host its first summit for prospective investors in October. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to pass orders on lifting the restrictions, and said the Centre should be given more time to restore normalcy in the region.