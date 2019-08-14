Social activist Agnivesh on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party had made baiting the “Nehru-Gandhi family” fashionable by attacking the Congress for practising dynasty politics. He said political dynasties were also prevalent in the saffron party.

Speaking about the appointment of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as the party’s interim president, Agnivesh said she had “put herself in the line of duty, despite indifferent health”. “Sonia’s contribution to the political history of India is unique and commendable,” he added.

The Congress appointed Sonia Gandhi to the post after her son Rahul Gandhi refused to continue in the post following the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Numerous attempts by party leaders in the past two months to convince Rahul Gandhi to change his decision have failed. Sonia Gandhi will hold the post till the party holds an election to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor.

Agnivesh pointed out that a number of Congres leaders across the country had deserted the party, comparing them to “rats fleeing a sinking ship”, and pointed out that in the past Sonia Gandhi had commandeered the party in time of its “gravest crisis”. Last month, the defections of 14 Congress MLAs in Karnataka led to the collapse of the coalition government it used to run along with the Janata Dal (Secular). The same month, at least 10 Congress MLAs in Goa officially joined the BJP.

The social activist also urged Opposition parties to “strengthen inner-party democracy” and present a strong opposition to the BJP. “All the more so, because the core strategy of Modi-Shah duo is to eradicate all Opposition, and to reinvent democracy as a de facto dictatorship,” Agnivesh claimed, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “I call upon all who care for our democratic way of life to join parties that believe in grassroots democracy and have a proven commitment to secularism.”

