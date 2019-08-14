India’s wholesale price inflation stood at a two-year low of 1.08% in July, data released by the government showed on Wednesday. This was lower than the 2.02% recorded in June, and 5.27% recorded during the corresponding month the previous year.

Primary articles became costlier by 5.03% year-on-year in July, the data showed. Among these, the index for food articles rose 6.15%, while that of non-food articles increased 4.29%. Wholesale prices of minerals jumped 13.46%, and those of vegetables 10.67%.

The “fuel and power” category showed a 3.64% decline. While liquefied petroleum gas became cheaper by 15.01% compared to July 2018, petrol became cheaper by 5.02% and high speed diesel by 3.72%.

Wholesale prices of manufactured products rose 0.34% year-on-year. Manufacturing cement, lime and plaster became costlier by 5.34%, while vegetable and animal oils and fats cost 6.57% lesser than in July 2018.

Data released on Tuesday had shown that retail prices rose 4.17%, while food prices increased 1.3%.