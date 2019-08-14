The Faridabad deputy commissioner of police shot himself dead with his service revolver on Wednesday morning, reported ANI. In his suicide note, Vikram Kapoor accused two people, including a police official, of blackmailing him, said a Faridabad Police spokesperson.

“With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6 am,” Faridabad Police Public Relations Officer Sube Singh said in a statement. “The cause of the suicide is being investigated.”

Singh quoted Kapoor’s suicide note that said Station House Officer Bhupani Abdul Shaheed and an associate were blackmailing the IPS officer, reported NDTV. “The family has lodged a complaint about this too,” said Singh, adding that the police have seized the revolver and will interrogate the two people named in the suicide note.

Kapoor, 59, is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his sons has filed a complaint, and a case has been registered. “We are investigating,” said Singh.

Kapoor was promoted from Haryana police services to IPS by the state government in 2017. He was due to retire in 2020, reported the Hindustan Times.