Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the Indian flag in Srinagar on Thursday, on the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day. Restrictions in Kashmir, put in place on August 4, a day before the Indian government scrapped the special status of the state, were eased on Wednesday to allow public and traffic movement, The Indian Express reported.

“The restrictions were eased on Wednesday,” Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said. “The overall security situation continues to be calm and there are no reports of any major untoward incident… there will be some restrictions [on Thursday].”

“We are ready for the main function,” he added. “It will be held in Srinagar where the national flag will be hoisted by the honourable governor. In Jammu, the celebrations will be led by the advisor to the honourable governor.”

Former chief ministers and local MPs in Jammu and Kashmir are unlikely to attend the celebrations across the state, The Hindu reported. This is due to the stringent security measures put in place for celebrations in all districts.

Kansal parried a question about whether National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who have been arrested, will be allowed to participate in the functions. “Any decision on this is taken only after careful analysis,” Kansal said. “The local assessment [of law and order] is also incorporated.”

The Indian Army and the Border Security Force have been put on high alert across the India-Pakistan border, PTI reported. “Army is on alert along LoC [Line of Control] in view of the Independence Day and increased movement across LoC,” an official said. The BSF has been alerted across the International Border.

The Jammu Police have sought cooperation from the public for a secure and successful celebration of Independence Day. People have been asked to inform the police if they notice any suspicious object. They have also been asked not to carry arms and ammunition, sharp-edged weapons, hand bags, polythene bags, transistors, hand fire extinguishers, stop watch, powder, cigarettes, match boxes, lighter, cameras and similar items.