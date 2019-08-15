Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that women can travel for free in Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses from October 29, PTI reported. He made the announcement at the state government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Assembly elections are due in Delhi early next year.

“On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters...there will be free rides for women on all DTC and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety,” Kejriwal said.

In June, Kejriwal had announced a proposal to allow women to travel for free on the Delhi Metro, as well as on Delhi Transport Corporation buses. He had said the proposal was aimed at women’s safety and giving them access to modes of transport that have higher fares. There has been no confirmation of the proposal for the metro trains so far.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had criticised the Delhi government’s proposal, calling it an election gimmick. In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had won only one seat in Punjab and none in the Capital.

Kejriwal has already announced a slew of measures ahead of the state elections.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government had announced the introduction of a “deshbhakti [patriotism] curriculum” in state-run schools from the next academic session. Kejriwal had called the curriculum the “biggest gift to the nation” on Independence Day.

On August 1, the chief minister had announced that electricity use up to 200 units would be free in the national Capital from this month.