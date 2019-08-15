After facing a spate of torrential rain and floods, a semblance of normalcy returned to Kerala on Thursday as water receded in many low-lying areas. The toll in the state rose to 104, while 36 people are still missing. But no red alert was sounded in any of the 14 districts of the state, PTI reported, citing a government update.

An orange alert, for heavy to very heavy rainfall, was, however, sounded in northern districts of Kannur and Kasargod on Thursday while these two districts along with Idukki had a yellow alert for Friday. Rescue and search operations were continued at Kavalappara in Malappuram district and Puthumala in Wayanad district, two places hit by landslides due to heavy downpour. Drones were also used for the rescue operations.

There are 1,75,373 people that are still in 1,057 relief camps across the state, but some have started going back to their homes. Northern Malappuram district had the most number of deaths with the toll rising to 43 on Thursday and 28 people missing. Kozhikode recorded 17 deaths, while Wayanad had 12 deaths and nine people died in Kannur and Thrissur each, the government update said.

A total of 11,901 homes were partially damaged and 1,115 houses were completely damaged. The state government also announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 each to all the families affected due to floods.

Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in the southern part of Karnataka as heavy rains continued in Kodagu, Chikmagalur and Dakshina Kannada districts on Thursday. A few parts of the state received respite from the incessant rain.

Educational institutions have been asked to remain shut till Saturday due to floods, landlsides and damaged roads in Kodagu district. “The 73rd Independence Day celebration is likely to be affected if heavy rains persist in both the districts, as grounds will be water logged and access roads inundated,” NDTV quoted a district official as saying.

Moderate to heavy rain were expected in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru districts on Thursday. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre said that the inflow into reservoirs were steadily decreasing and that the flood situation had become better.

On Wednesday, the toll in the state increased to 61 with 15 missing. Nearly 7 lakh residents were moved to relief camps and 51,640 animals were rescued in the 22 affected districts. “Around 3.7 lakh people are staying in 1,096 relief camps as their houses have washed away, collapsed or damaged due to heavy rains and flooding,” the disaster authority’s statement further added.