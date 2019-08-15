Veteran actor Vidya Sinha died in Mumbai on Thursday, reported IANS. The 71-year-old was suffering from lung and heart diseases.

Sinha was admitted to a private hospital in Juhu on August 11 after she complained of breathing problems. She was put on ventilator support.

Born on November 15, 1947, Sinha started her professional career as a model at the age of 18. She also won the Miss Bombay pageant. Sinha became a household name in 1974 with Basu Chatterjee’s Rajnigandhaa. Her other notable works include Chhoti Si Baat, Inkaar, Pati, Patni aur Woh and Safed Jhooth.

Sinha also made her mark in television. She acted in serials like Kaavyanjali, Haar Jeet, Isqh Ka Rang Safed and Chandra Nandini. Currently, she was playing the role of a mother in the television serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Sinha married Venkateshwaran Iyer in1968. The couple have a daughter named Jhanvi. After her husband’s death, she married married Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe in 2001. But the couple got divorced in 2009. Sinha had filed a complaint of domestic violence in 2009. Later, she won the court case.