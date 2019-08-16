A look at the headlines right now:

  1. UNSC to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting on Friday after Pakistan’s request: Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Centre’s J&K decisions today.
  2. All 24 Indians aboard seized Iranian tanker released, says Ministry of External Affairs: Meanwhile, the Gibraltar Supreme Court ordered the release of Grace 1.
  3. Local Kashmiri journalist detained in Tral, family says no idea about charges: Harvard University members sought the immediate release of bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal and other leaders while Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter questioned Amit Shah about the law under which she had been detained. Amnesty International told Modi to ‘immediately end J&K communications blackout’.
  4. Pakistan bans all Indian television content following J&K tension: The country observed a ‘black day’ on Thursday in protest against India’s actions in the region.
  5. India calls Pakistan’s claim that 5 Indian soldiers were killed in cross-border firing ‘fictitious’: Meanwhile, Islamabad summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to ‘condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations’.  
  6. Floods toll in Kerala rises to 104, red alert issued in Karnataka: At least 36 people are still missing in Kerala, officials said.
  7. Assam CM defends NRC re-verification plea in Supreme Court, says aim is to get ‘error-free’ list: Meanwhile, the Assam Police will investigate allegations that misinformation was being spread regarding the process.
  8. Assam research scholar booked for 2017 Facebook post about eating beefRehana Sultana had written the post after India’s loss to Pakistan in a cricket match, but had deleted it soon after.
  9. Women in Delhi can travel for free on government buses from October 29, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: In June, the chief minister had announced such a proposal for both Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation buses.
  10. ‘Rajnigandhaa’ actor Vidya Sinha dies at 71: She became a household name in 1974 with Basu Chatterjee’s ‘Rajnigandhaa’. Her other notable works include ‘Chhoti Si Baat’, ‘Inkaar’ and ‘Pati, Patni aur Woh’.