Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India has always adhered to its “no first use” policy on nuclear weapons but “what happens in the future will depend on circumstances”.

Singh was in Pokhran to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. Pokhran, in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, was the site of the nuclear tests conducted by India in 1974 and 1998 – the second one was when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal ji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’,” Singh tweeted. “India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.”

He added: “India attaining the status of a responsible nuclear nation became a matter of national pride for every citizen of this country. The nation will remain indebted to the greatness of Atal Ji.”