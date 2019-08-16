India on Friday said that its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 of its Constitution was that it was an entirely an internal matter. India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin made the comments after the closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council, NDTV reported.

“We’re committed to gradually removing all restrictions,” ANI quoted Akbaruddin as saying. “Since the change is internal to India, have not made any difference to our external orientation. India remains committed to ensure that the situation there [Jammu and Kashmir] remains calm and peaceful.”

He further said that the decisions were taken in Kashmir “to stop terrorists bleeding our people”. “Some trying to project an alarmist situation in Kashmir to propagate their ideology,” PTI quoted Akbaruddin as saying. He also asked Pakistan to “stop terror to start talks”.

“Of particular concern is that one state is using terminology of ‘jihad’ against and promoting violence in India including by their leaders,” Akbaruddin said, according to ANI.

After the meeting, Pakistan’s United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said it was not the “last step” taken by the country over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “This meeting nullifies India’s claims that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India,” journalist Wajahat S Khan quoted Lodhi as saying.

China said that the United Nations Security Council members were deeply concerned about the situation in the region and hoped that the “relevant parties will exercise restraint and refrain from taking unilateral actions”. It also called upon the two countries to resolve the matter through dialogue.

“According to relevant Security Council resolutions, the status of Kashmir is undecided and it is an internationally-recognized disputed area,” a statement from Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said. “The Kashmir issue should be resolved properly through peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.”

Zhang also said that India’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir had also “challenged China’s sovereign interests and violated bilateral agreement”. “China is seriously concerned. He [Chinese Ambassador] emphasized that India’s action is not valid in relation to China and will not change China’s exercise of sovereignty and effective administrative jurisdiction over the relevant territory.”

Syed Akbaruddin: These have no external ramifications, the recent decisions taken by the Govt of India and our legislative bodies are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, social economic development is enhance for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh https://t.co/RGKvLBJrDc — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had a phone conversation with United States President Donald Trump on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He said that Khan spoke to Trump about the Security Council meeting.

“Prime Minister Khan conveyed Pakistan’s concern on recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to the regional peace,” Radio Pakistan quoted Qureshi as saying. The Pakistan foreign minister said that the conversation between the two was held in a cordial environment and that they would remain in touch over the Kashmir matter.

Pakistan has reportedly contacted four of the five countries that are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and was “also trying to contact French President [Emmanuel Macron] so that his country understands our position”, Qureshi said, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Friday blamed the Centre over the security council meeting, calling it a “diplomatic and strategic failure” of the government. “We are extremely disturbed, indeed shocked, at what we see happening at the UN supposedly at 7.30 IST [Indian Standard Time],” ANI quoted Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi as saying. “We view it as a matter of great concern to the entire nation, to every citizen of India.”

Singhvi said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region were “integral, inalienable, untouchable” parts of India and expressed shock that the matter was being internationalised after several decades. The Congress leader said that this was happening while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in China and alleged that diplomats were “being mollycoddled” while the country gave its support to the meeting on Kashmir.

“Under the nose of the Modi government, while hosting our Foreign Minister, Chinese gets this meeting organised,” Singhvi said. “I implore, besiege the Prime Minister not to remain silent and implore all our friends, anyone of them in the UNSC to have this meeting cancelled.”