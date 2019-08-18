Businessman held for making hoax bomb call to Delhi airport to stop wife from flying abroad: Police
Nasiruddin from Bawana on Saturday for making the call to Delhi airport on August 8. He reportedly fought frequently with his wife over financial matters.
The Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for making a hoax bomb threat call to Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this month.
The police arrested Nasiruddin from the city’s Bawana area on Saturday. They said he called Delhi International Airport Limited on August 8 and claimed that a passenger named Zamina alias Rafiya was planning to blow up herself on a Dubai or Saudi Arabia bound flight.
The police said the accused was married to Zamina. She was also his employee. “Accused owns a bag manufacturing factory in Chennai,” the police said.
Nasiruddin called the New Delhi control room when his attempts to stop Zamina from boarding the flight failed. A criminal complaint was then registered in Gurugram, a red alert was issued and search operations were launched. The authorities soon realised it was a hoax call. The call came at a time when security was in the country was high ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
“Nasiruddin married Zamina in 2017 but the two fought frequently over financial issues as she wanted to lead a better life,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav told The Hindu. “In July this year, Nasrudeen left for Bihar when Zamina planned to go abroad to earn money.”