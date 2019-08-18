The Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for making a hoax bomb threat call to Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this month.

The police arrested Nasiruddin from the city’s Bawana area on Saturday. They said he called Delhi International Airport Limited on August 8 and claimed that a passenger named Zamina alias Rafiya was planning to blow up herself on a Dubai or Saudi Arabia bound flight.

The police said the accused was married to Zamina. She was also his employee. “Accused owns a bag manufacturing factory in Chennai,” the police said.

He made a hoax call that one Zamina @ Rafiya was a bomber who would blow up either a Dubai or Saudi Arabia bound flight..



On this, a criminal case was registered at PS Udyog Vihar, Gurugram - location of the office of DIAL Call Centre.. — Special Cell, Delhi Police (@CellDelhi) August 17, 2019

When his attempts to stop Rafiya from leaving India failed, he called up DIAL with the bomb threat call to prevent her from boarding the intended flight... — Special Cell, Delhi Police (@CellDelhi) August 17, 2019

Nasiruddin called the New Delhi control room when his attempts to stop Zamina from boarding the flight failed. A criminal complaint was then registered in Gurugram, a red alert was issued and search operations were launched. The authorities soon realised it was a hoax call. The call came at a time when security was in the country was high ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

“Nasiruddin married Zamina in 2017 but the two fought frequently over financial issues as she wanted to lead a better life,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav told The Hindu. “In July this year, Nasrudeen left for Bihar when Zamina planned to go abroad to earn money.”