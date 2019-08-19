At least 28 people were killed and dozens were reported missing as heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on Sunday, NDTV reported. A flood alert was issued in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers flowed close to the danger mark.

The casualties in the north Indian states came even as states in the south such as Kerala and Karnataka reeled in the aftermath of heavy rains. According to latest reports, the toll in Kerala has climbed to 116 while 76 people were reportedly killed in the Karnataka floods.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur and Kullu districts, schools and colleges were ordered to remain shut on Monday. On Sunday, 25 tourists, including a foreigner, were rescued after being left stranded for more than two days in Kullu without food or shelter.

Landslides cut off access to many parts of the state, leaving hundreds of tourists and local people stranded, according to NDTV. Train services between Kalka and Shimla, and the traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kinnaur highways were disrupted. As many as 887 roads, including 13 national highways, were blocked fully or partially because of landslides.

The India Meteorological Department office in the state said the state had received the highest-ever rainfall for a 24-hour period since records began almost seven decades ago, Hindustan Times reported. “The state as a whole received 102.5 mm and this was 1,065% more than normal,” added the Met department.

At least seven people were killed and 20 were rescued across Uttarakhand as heavy rainfall continued. Uttarkashi, the worst-hit district, has received about 200 mm of rain since Saturday. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Pauri and Nainital districts till Wednesday.

The Tons river washed away almost 20 homes on Sunday, forcing the government to deploy the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force. Ten people were reported missing after cloudbursts damaged several homes in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages.

At least three people were killed and two were injured in three different accidents in Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal and Nainital districts.

The situation looked grim in Punjab and Haryana as well. The Haryana government asked the Army to remain on standby.

In Punjab’s Rupnagar and Nawanshahr districts, educational institutions have been instructed to remain shut on Monday, The Tribune reported.

At least 12 trains were cancelled after rainwater flooded railway tracks in Ropar town. The Sutlej innudated the homes of several slum dwellers on the outskirts of the town. Almost one dozen villages were evacuated near Budhki and Sarsa rivers. In Patiala, 32 schools have been already closed following heavy rainfall. At least three members of a family were killed in Aol village near Khanna town when the roof of their home collapsed.

In Uttar Pradesh, rivers such as the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Ghaghra are in spate. The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad, reported Hindustan Times.

The Delhi government issued issued an advisory as the Yamuna flowed close to the danger mark after more than 8-lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage. According to ANI, the water in the river was at 204.7 metres on Monday morning, 0.2 metres above the danger mark.

“Water level in the Yamuna is rising due to heavy rain as well as release of water from the Hathini Kund barrage,” District Magistrate (East) Deepak Shinde said on Sunday night. “The water level may rise up to 207 metres by 10 am on Monday at the Old Railway Bridge, putting life and property at risk.”

The district magistrates asked authorities to make preparations for complete evacuation” of those living on the Yamuna floodplains by Monday 9 am, and shift them to relief camps, Hindustan Times reported. “Tents are being erected and the work will go on for the night so that all arrangements are ready when the full-fledged evacuation process starts on Monday morning,” said Vivek Vihar (Shahdara district) Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Choudhary. “Also, we have deployed civil defence volunteers to monitor the water levels during the night and alarm people immediately to vacate the area.”