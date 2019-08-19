Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who was booked under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act on Friday, has claimed he will surrender in the next three to four days, ANI reported on Sunday.

The three-time MLA has been absconding since the police seized explosives and an AK-47 rifle during a raid at his ancestral home on Friday. Singh represents the Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district. He was earlier a member of the Janata Dal (United) but won the 2015 Assembly election as an independent candidate after a fallout with the party. He has a long record of criminal allegations.

In a video released on Sunday night, Singh claimed that he had fled to see an ailing friend and not because he was scared. “I have not visited my paternal house in last 14 years,” Singh added, according to India Today. “So there is no question of hiding AK-47 there.” Singh also alleged that the raids were a conspiracy by the police against him.

Independent MLA from Mokama,Anant Singh who went missing after police recovered an AK-47 from his residence on Aug 16:I'm not scared of being arrested.I'll surrender in next 3-4 days.I haven't been to that house in last 14 yrs so there's no question of keeping AK-47 there.#Bihar pic.twitter.com/9oitRXZVIq — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

On Friday, Singh had claimed that the raid was a conspiracy against him by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who defeated the MLA’s wife Neelam Devi to win the Munger parliamentary constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that as part of the conspiracy, “weapons not belonging to me were shown as having been recovered”, PTI reported. “My house has also been badly vandalised during the raid,” he said.

Neelam Devi had contested the election on a Congress ticket.

“We had received information that some illegal arms and explosives were stashed inside the house,” Superintendent of Police (Patna Rural) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said. “Accordingly, we conducted a raid. Ammunition and explosives were also recovered and bomb disposal squad will do the needful.”

Mishra rejected the MLA’s allegations and said the raid was carried out in the presence of a magistrate in accordance with law, and a caretaker of the house.