Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra died in New Delhi on Monday, PTI reported. Mishra, 82, was undergoing treatment for cancer in the city.

Mishra was a professor and author before entering politics. He was chief minister of Bihar from April 1975 to April 1977, June 1980 to August 1983 and then from December 1989 to March 1990. He also served as a Union minister.

Mishra was the last Congress chief minister of Bihar. He later joined the Nationalist Congress Party and then the Janata Dal (United).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a three-day state mourning. He said Mishra was an acclaimed political leader and educationist and his death had caused an irreparable loss to Bihar as well as the entire country.