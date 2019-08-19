A series of explosions in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan marred the country’s Independence Day celebrations on Monday. At least 66 people were injured in 10 blasts in and around the city, senior health official Fahim Bashari told Reuters.

The blasts took place in restaurants and public squares, reported Al Jazeera. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“The explosions were caused by IEDs [improvised explosive devices] in different parts of the city and as groups of people were celebrating independence day,” said Khogyani.

Late on Saturday, 63 people were killed in a suicide attack at a wedding hall in Kabul, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Several events to mark 100 years of Afghanistan’s independence from the British were cancelled in Kabul on Monday over fears of a fresh attack. “We postponed the celebrations to honour the victims, but we will definitely take revenge for our people,” said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. “We will avenge the blood of our people, every drop of it.”

“The formal ceremony had ended [before the blasts],” Reuters quoted Assadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesperson for the Langham provincial governor, as saying. “People were being served lunch when the rockets landed.”

Earlier in August, 14 people died and 145 were injured in the same district after a suicide attack near the gate of the police headquarters. The Taliban had claimed responsibility for the explosion.

According to the United Nations, more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July alone. This is the highest monthly toll so far in 2019 and the worst single month since May 2017.