Former Prime Minister and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh was on Monday elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, reported PTI. He was declared elected unopposed as the deadline to withdraw nominations for the bye-polls ended at 3 pm.

The bye-election was necessitated after the death of Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madan Lal Saini in June. While the Congress nominated Singh from the seat, the BJP did not field any candidate.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Singh. “Dr Singh’s election is a matter of pride for the entire state,” he tweeted. “His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot.”

Singh began his stint in the Upper House in 1991, as a member from Assam. Soon after, then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had included him in his Cabinet, where he served as the finance minister. The two-time prime minister’s term as the Rajya Sabha member from Assam ended in June. The Congress was unable to re-nominate him as the party’s strength had reduced to only 25 in the 126-member Assam Assembly.