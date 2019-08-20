The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested businessman Ratul Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation booked him and four executives of electronics company Moser Baer in connection with an alleged case of bank fraud worth Rs 354 crore, NDTV reported. On Monday, the CBI had conducted searches at six locations.

Puri was the director of the now-defunct company till 2012. Among the officials the agency booked are its Managing Director Deepak Puri and directors Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma. Deepak and Nita Puri are Ratul Puri’s parents. They are accused of cheating Central Bank of India. The charges against them include criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption, according to Hindustan Times.

Puri is also a suspect in the AgustaWestland helicopter scam and has been questioned several times in the past few months by investigating agencies for alleged tax evasion. Last week, the Delhi High Court granted him interim protection from arrest till August 20 in a money laundering case related to the scam.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate told special judge Arvind Kumar that the businessman was evading investigators and not turning up for questioning. Puri’s counsel Vijay Aggarwal accused the directorate of being unfair to him, and urged the court to cancel the non-bailable against his client.

“He is willing to join the probe with the ED, but the ED has emailed him today [Monday] at 11.55 am and called him at 1 pm,” Aggarwal alleged. “This is unfair. How can a person join investigation at such a short notice?”

The court will pass its order on Puri’s application on August 21.