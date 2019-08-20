Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will expand his Cabinet with the induction of 17 ministers on Tuesday, PTI reported. The expansion is expected to take place around 10.30 am and Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office.

Yediyurappa was running his government single-handedly since he took oath on July 26. Yediyurappa’s government replaced the 14-month-old ruling coalition of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), which collapsed after losing a trust vote in the Assembly. The coalition government had come to power in May last year and the next election is due in 2023.

Those who will be inducted in the Cabinet include Mudhol MLA Govind Karajol, MLA from Malleshwaram Ashwath Narayan CN, three-time MLA from Athani Laxman Savadi, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, MLA from Molakalmuru B Sreeramulu and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar.

Yediyurappa was functioning without a Cabinet for around a month amid pressure from the opposition Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) over the delay. On Saturday, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s National President Amit Shah had approved a list of potential ministers, according to The News Minute.

“The state BJP legislature party meeting will be held at 10 am on Tuesday in the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha,” the statement said. “In the afternoon, the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers will be held.”