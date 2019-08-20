India’s second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, has entered the lunar orbit on Tuesday morning, Indian Space Research Organisation said. The spacecraft is days away from soft landing on the Moon, which is scheduled for September 7.

“Lunar Orbit Insertion maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019) at 0902 hrs IST [Indian Standard Time] as planned, using the onboard propulsion system,” the space agency said in a statement. “The duration of manoeuver was 1,738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit.” In the latest development, the orbit achieved by the spacecraft was 114 km at its nearest point and 18,072 km at its farthest.

Lunar orbit insertion remains one of the biggest challenges in the mission after the soft landing. “This was an extremely critical point in the mission, I would say the biggest milestone only second to the lunar landing,” Hindustan Times quoted an unidentified ISRO official as saying. “The moon is a moving object and so is our spacecraft. To ensure lunar capture, several parameters such as the velocity and the inclination had to be precise.”

ISRO said this operation will be followed by four orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles, at a distance of about 100 km from moon’s surface. The lander, called Vikram, will separate from the orbiter and proceed to perform a “series of complex braking manoeuvres” before attempting to soft land in the south polar region of the Moon on September 2.

ISRO said that the health of the spacecraft was being closely monitored and that the systems were doing well. The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is slated for Wednesday afternoon.

Chandrayaan-2 had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14. The spacecraft launched on July 22 on board the 640-tonne Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The space agency has said the spacecraft would reach the moon on August 20.

The spacecraft is being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network antennas at Byalalu, near the city.

If the mission is successful, India will become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon after the United States, Russia and China. A successful landing would make Chandrayaan-2 the first lunar probe on the south polar region of the moon.

