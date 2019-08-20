The Yamuna in New Delhi continued to flow above the danger level on Tuesday, PTI reported. At 11 am, the river was at 206 metres, 67 cm above the danger mark. The water level had crossed the danger mark at 6 pm on Monday.

“The water level is expected to increase as 25,316 cusecs of water have been released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana on Tuesday morning,” an unidentified official told The Hindu.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked residents of low-lying areas to shift to temporary shelters set up by authorities. Traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge, also known as Lohe ka Pul, was cut off by officials due to the river’s rising water level. The day before, the government had sounded a flood alert for the city.

The water level in the Yamuna had risen to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres in 1978, causing a devastating flood in the national capital.

A number of states in North India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana are battling floods after days of heavy rainfall. At least 38 people have died.

