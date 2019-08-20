The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear Facebook’s petition to transfer cases being heard in some High Courts in connection with the linking of social media profiles with Aadhaar, PTI reported. The petition sought the transfer of the cases from the High Courts of Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh to the top court.

In its transfer petition, Facebook had said that the cases pending in the High Courts involve similar questions of law and should be heard by the Supreme Court to avoid conflicting judgements, Live Law reported. Facebook said it was necessary to “ensure that users are afforded equal privacy protections across India, and to prevent the infeasible situation where the petitioner [Facebook]...is ordered to link Aadhaar information for users only in certain Indian states but not others”.

On Tuesday, the top court issued a notice to the Centre, Google, Twitter, YouTube and others and asked them for a response by September 13.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had told the Supreme Court that social media profiles of users need to be linked with Aadhaar to check the circulation of fake, defamatory, anti-national, terror-related and pornographic content.

Facebook has said that sharing of the Aadhaar would violate users’ privacy. The company said it cannot share the Aadhaar number with a third party as the content on its messaging platform Whatsapp was end-to-end encrypted.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, had on Monday opposed Facebook’s plea. He had said that though Facebook claims that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, an Indian Institute of Technology professor had said the origin of a message can be traced.

