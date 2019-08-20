Three National Investigation Agency officers conducting inquiries into a terror-funding case have been transferred for allegedly seeking a bribe, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan-based militant and alleged 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed is an accused in this case. The agency was investigating how funds were being sent to India to set up terror networks.

One of the three officials under the scanner is a superintendent of police, who was the chief investigation officer in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case, IANS reported. The other two are from the intelligence and operations wings of the agency. They allegedly sought Rs 2 crore from a businessman in exchange for not naming him in the terror-funding case.

“A complaint of misconduct was received against the officers,” said an unidentified NIA spokesperson. “An inquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a deputy inspector general-level officer. In the meantime, the three officials have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe.”

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.