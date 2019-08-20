An Indian soldier was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, 36, was a resident of Bihar.

Indian Army’s Northern Command in a tweet said: “All ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh and offer deepest condolences to the family.”

The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector reportedly started around 11 am.

Last week, Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, 35, sustained fatal injuries as Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages in Nowshera sector.

The relations between India and Pakistan have worsened after New Delhi decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. New Delhi’s actions were swiftly condemned by Islamabad, which downgraded diplomatic ties and ended bilateral trade. Since then, Pakistan has also endeavoured to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, saying India’s decisions were a threat to regional and global peace.

Pakistan violated ceasefire in KRISHNA GHATI sector in POONCH at about 11 am today. Indian Army retaliating. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/keCjsFJlSE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

