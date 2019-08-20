Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday urged Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javedkar to take legal action against Netflix India and its show Sacred Games season 2. Sirsa said a particular scene where the character Sartaj Singh, played by actor Saif Ali Khan, throws his kada away hurts Sikh religious sentiments. Kada is considered to be a religious symbol by Sikhs.

“These people are minting money hurting our religious sentiments which cant be allowed in the name of Freedom of Expression,” Sirsa said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he asked director Anurag Kashyap to at least study the scriptures of Sikhs and Hindus before directing the scenes. “We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths & sentiments,” he said in another tweet. “I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs & Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation.”

I urge @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take stern action agnst @NetflixIndia & #SacredGames which disrespects not only Sikh Kakaars but Hindu religion symbology also

The first season of Sacred Games last year was also mired in controversy for allegedly using an objectionable word to describe former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that the show should not be censored, because “the views of a character on a fictional web series can never change” the fact that his father had “lived and died in the service of India”.

Sacred Games, adapted from Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, returned for a second season on August 15. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, while season one co-director Vikramaditya Motwane serves as executive producer.

