Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur died of cardiac arrest in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. He was 89.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had several old age-related ailments and was at the Narmada Hospital for some time, PTI reported.

Gaur was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005. He was a 10-time MLA from Govindpura. He is also credited with helping the BJP to grow in Madhya Pradesh. He retired from electoral politics in 2018 because of old age.

Gaur served people for several decades and constantly worked to strengthen the party , Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his tribute. “As minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state,” Modi tweeted. “Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”